ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Joe Blandisi scored in overtime to lead the Albany Devils past the St. John's IceCaps 2-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Jacob MacDonald opened scoring for Albany (24-16-2) in the first period, while Ken Appleby made 21 saves for the win.

Charles Hudon replied for St. John's (20-16-6), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, in the final minute of the first. Yann Danis stopped 30 shots in net for the IceCaps.

MacDonald's goal came on one of the Devils' five power plays and St. John's couldn't score on its two man advantages.