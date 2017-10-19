New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider left Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators with a lower-body injury.

G Cory Schneider (lower body) will be replaced by Keith Kinkaid to start the third period. #NJDvsOTT — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 20, 2017

Schneider played the first two periods, but was replaced by Keith Kinkaid to start the final frame.

The 31-year-old has been solid in his fifth year in New Jersey, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and 0.917 save percentage.

The Devils would come back to beat the Senators 5-4 in overtime. New Jersey holds a 6-1 record and sit first in the Metropolitan Division to start the season.