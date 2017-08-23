The New Jersey Devils announced Wednesday that the club has invited right winger Jimmy Hayes to training camp next month on a professional tryout.

The Boston Bruins bought out his contract earlier this summer. Hayes, 27, will still count for $566,667 against Boston's cap in 2017-18 and $866,667 in 2018-19.

Hayes skated in 58 games with Boston in 2016-17, registering two goals and five points with 29 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound forward played in a career-high 75 games in his first season in Boston in 2015-16, recording 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points with 60 penalty minutes.

Over his six-year NHL career, the 27-year-old forward has appeared in 301 games for Chicago, Florida and Boston, tallying 51 goals and 49 assists for 100 points.

He was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (60th overall) in 2008.