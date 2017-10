The New Jersey Devils announced that forward Michael McLeod is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing successful arthroscopic surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee.

McLeod, 19, suffered the injury on Sept. 25 in a preseason game against the New York Islanders.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., McLeod was drafted by the Devils in the first round (12th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.