NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a two-year contract.

General manager Ray Shero announced the deal late Thursday, noting that Kinkaid will get $1.2 million this season and $1.3 million in 2018-19.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old Kinkaid set career highs with 26 games played, 23 games started, and 713 saves. He was 8-13-3 with one shutout, a 2.64 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Kinkaid also notched the first point of his career, assisting on Taylor Hall's power-play goal on Feb. 19 against the New York Islanders. The former Union College star has spent all six of his professional seasons with the Devils' organization.