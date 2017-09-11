The New Jersey Devils have signed restricted free agent Damon Severson to a six-year, $25 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

The contract holds an average annual value of just over $4.16 million.

Severson, 23, scored three goals and posted 28 assists in 80 games with the Devils last season.

Devils general manager Ray Shero said this weekend the team wanted to get Severson signed ahead of training camp.

"Damon has a lot of upside to his game and it's important for him to be at training camp; he wants to be there," Shero told NHL.com. "I just think at this point, it's time to make a deal, and as of [Friday] both sides were making a real concerted effort to really try to make a deal. We're closing in on that, so we'll see what happens over the next couple of days."

A second-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Severson made his debut with the Devils in 2014. He owns nine goals and 69 points in 203 games in his career.