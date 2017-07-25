A new direction for the New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils signed defenceman Mirco Mueller to a two-year, $1.7 million contract on Tuesday.

Mueller, who was traded to the Devils from the San Jose Sharks in June, will make $775,000 this season and $925,000 in 2018-19.

The 22-year-old appeared in just four games with the Sharks last season, posting a goal and two points. In 62 games at the AHL level, he scored two goals and added 18 assists.

The 2013 first-round pick appeared in a career-high 39 games with the Sharks during the 2014-15 season.

He owns two goals and six points in 54 career games at the NHL level. His deal is a one-way contract.