The New Jersey Devils have signed first overall draft pick Nico Hischier to a maximum three-year entry level deal.

Hischier wll make the maximum entry level salary of $925,000 plus performance bonuses.

Hischier became the first Swiss born first overall pick ever when the Devils selected him in June.

Hischier had 38 goals and 48 assists in 57 games for the Halifax Mooseheads last season, his first year in the QMJHL.