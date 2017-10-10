* Auston Matthews had a game-high six shots on Monday against Chicago, including a beautiful strike to end it in overtime. "It felt good," he said. "I mean, that’s kind of where I wanted to put it. I found a little spot and I was able to hit it."

While the 20-year-old was understated, his teammates were still buzzing about the blast.

“Yeah, there’s not many players, who can do that with that precision and the quickness he got it off too," said Jake Gardiner, who served as the decoy on the two-on-one rush. "Didn’t look like he had any spot to shoot at, but, of course, he found the back of the net.”

In the dressing room after the game, Frederik Andersen joked that the puck was still stuck in the top of the net.

“You can see how he stickhandles right before and has a really short release," Andersen noted. "That’s what makes it tough to pick up.”

After winning a matinee in Buffalo and travelling to Toronto, the Devils were keeping a close eye on the Leafs ahead of their Wednesday tilt at the Air Canada Centre.

"He can release it from anywhere," said Taylor Hall when asked about Matthews. "He gets full wood on every one of his shots no matter where it comes off his stick. We were watching the game live on TV and his release is so quick and so hard to read coming off his stick.”

While the quick release is notable, Devils goalie Cory Schneider is impressed by the other ways Matthews finds the back of the net.

“What I saw from him last year was mostly in and around the net," Schneider recalled. "It was greasier goals, you know, poking pucks in, getting rebounds, jamming away. Obviously, you know about his release. Again, I haven’t seen it too many times yet, but he can score in a variety of different ways and I think that’s what makes him a dangerous goal scorer. He’s not just reliant on his shot.”

Matthews scored three goals in three games against New Jersey last season.

* Hall, a former first overall pick, was asked about the biggest adjustment from his rookie season to his sophomore campaign.

“Just playing against harder matchups, being able to digest the first and second line matchups, playing against the top D every night," he said. "That’s something that, as your career goes on, you have to get used to and you almost embrace after a while. Auston's such a good player and he's so big and strong that that’s not really going to be a factor for him, I don’t think.”

Matthews was matched against the Patrick Kane line on Monday and saw a lot of Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook. And yet Toronto outshot Chicago 20-3 at even-strength when Matthews was on the ice.

* Mike Babcock was asked about the strong possession numbers posted by the Matthews line on Monday.

"What's that mean?" the Leafs head coach asked with a grin. After a brief explanation by the reporter, Babcock smiled. "So, I actually knew what that meant, but still thought I'd ask. The beauty about that word, 'analytics,' you think about how many more people are working in hockey. We don't know if any of it's true, but we know they're working in hockey so good for them. What a thing."

The Leafs are one of many teams to invest in analytics, creating a Hockey Research and Development Department in 2014.

* While the Leafs are living up to high expectations so far, the undefeated Devils have surpassed modest expectations early in the season, outscoring the Avalanche and Sabres 10-3.

"Tomorrow could be a trap game," Babcock noted. "You think New Jersey hasn't been as good, but, I don't know if you've been watching, they're flying. Their forwards have great speed. They're playing a tight game. They're doing a good job in the D zone and neutral zone."

* Defenceman Connor Carrick practised on Tuesday, but will remain out against New Jersey with an upper-body injury.

Dominic Moore is expected to draw back in as the fourth-line centre on Wednesday.

* Lines at Leafs practice Tuesday at the MasterCard Centre:

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore/Fehr-Brown

Leivo

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Rosen

Polak-Carrick

Goaltenders

Andersen

McElhinney