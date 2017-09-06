LOS ANGELES — Brandon Drury hit a grounder to third base that scored the go-ahead runs when Justin Turner's throw home got away, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their 12th consecutive victory, tying a franchise record.

Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez (3-4) issued consecutive walks to open the 10th, drawing boos for the second night in a row after he gave up four straight hits that led to four runs in a 13-0 loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Baez retired J.D. Martinez, who tied a major league record with four home runs Monday, on a broken-bat groundout that left runners at second and third.

Drury grounded to Turner just inside the third base line, and he fired home to catcher Yasmani Grandal. The throw appeared to ricochet off pinch-runner Chris Hermann and then Grandal's shoulder before bouncing away. Hermann and A.J. Pollock scored, Drury was safe at second and Grandal was charged with an error.

Arizona equaled its franchise record for most consecutive wins set in June 2003. The victory earned the Diamondbacks their first season series win over Los Angeles since 2013.

The Dodgers lost their fifth in a row and 10th in 11 games, although they remain baseball's top team at 92-46.

David Hernandez (3-0) got the win in relief. Fernando Rodney earned his 35th save.

Chris Taylor singled for the Dodgers leading off the bottom of the ninth, but Curtis Granderson flied out and Taylor was thrown out at second for Arizona's second double play before Turner grounded out to send the game to the 10th.

The Dodgers tied it 1-all in the fifth on Grandal's leadoff homer.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on David Descalso's RBI double that bounced off the lower left-field wall, scoring Martinez, who doubled and went to third on a walk to Drury.

The Diamondbacks had runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth against closer Kenley Jansen, but pinch-hitter Rey Fuentes struck out swinging to end the threat.

Arizona starter Zack Greinke gave up one run and four hits in seven innings. The former Dodgers star struck out six and walked one.

Los Angeles starter Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up one run and three hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked five.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 1B Paul Goldschmidt had a cortisone injection in his right elbow after inflammation was found during an MRI on Monday in Phoenix. He rejoined the team Tuesday and was available off the bench. Manager Torey Lovullo said he was being cautious with Goldschmidt, whose elbow is stiff in the mornings before it loosens up.

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager, limited to pinch-hitting duty last week because of a sore right elbow, returned as a pinch-hitter in the 10th inning. He singled with two outs.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker (8-7, 3.42 ERA) starts the series finale. He is 5-4 with a 2.82 ERA in 13 road starts, including 1-0 at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (12-6, 4.19) got hit hard on the road by the Diamondbacks last week, allowing seven runs and eight hits in three innings of an 8-1 loss. He is 3-3 with a 5.19 ERA in 10 career starts against them.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball