PHOENIX — A.J. Pollock hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks roughed up Rich Hill in his follow-up to a near no-hitter for a 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Hill (9-6) pitched nine no-hit innings against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, losing the no-hitter and the game on Josh Harrison's walk-off homer in the 10th.

The Diamondbacks scored 11 runs to complete a three-game sweep of San Francisco on Sunday and kept hitting after a day off, knocking around Hill in a five-run first inning.

Paul Goldschmidt homered and Fernando Rodney allowed a run-scoring single by Chris Taylor in the ninth before closing out his 33rd save. The wild card-leading Diamondbacks have won five straight.

Taylor hit a two-run homer and Yasiel Puig a solo shot off Zack Godley (6-7) for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who have lost three in a row for the first time since early June.

Los Angeles, which leads the division by 18 games, lost for the first time in 41 games when scoring four or more runs.

Hill was nearly flawless on Wednesday, taking a perfect game into the ninth inning before becoming the first pitcher in major league history to have a no-hitter end with a walk-off homer.

The left-hander was hit hard from the start by the Diamondbacks. Pollock launched a two-run homer, Goldschmidt lined an infield single off Hill's left leg and Brandon Drury hit a two-run single in the first.

Hill was lifted after giving up a run-scoring triple to David Peralta in the third inning. Hill allowed six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Godley wasn't exactly sharp, either. Puig hit a long homer to centre off him in the second inning and Taylor, who turned 27 on Tuesday, had a two-run shot to nearly the same spot in the third.

Godley allowed four runs and six hits in six innings.

TRAINER'S TABLE

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager, who had a 15-game hitting streak, was limited to pinch-hitting duties due to a sore left elbow. He came off the bench in the ninth and grounded out. ... 1B-LF Cody Bellinger (ankle) is expected to be activated from the DL on Wednesday.

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo would not rule out a return by Nick Ahmed this season even though the shortstop fractured his wrist on the same hand he broke earlier this season. Ahmed was set to return to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, but broke his wrist Sunday during a rehab game with Triple-A Reno after being struck on the right hand again.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu has gone 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in nine starts since June 17.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray will make his second start since returning from the disabled list after being struck in the head by a line drive. He allowed a run in five innings of a 3-2 win over the New York Mets in his return last week.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball