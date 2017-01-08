4m ago
Digital Chaos wins ESL One Genting 2017
TSN.ca Staff,
Digital Chaos defeated Newbee 3-2 in the Grand Finals to win ESL One Genting 2017 and $125,000.
The victory is DC’s first LAN title in a premier Dota 2 tournament.
DC defeated Execration, The International 6 winners Wings Gaming and Virtus.pro en route to the finals.
The eventual champions struggled out of the gate in the finals and scored just nine kills compared to Newbee’s 33 in a Game 1 loss.
They responded with a slim victory in Game 2 to tie the series and the two teams exchanged the next two contests to send the series to a fifth and deciding match.
Roman "Resolut1on" Fominok stole the show in the series clincher with Lifestealer, going 12/0/8 in a 31 minute game. Newbee had no answers as DC rolled to their first ESL One championship.