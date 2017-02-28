Team Dignitas has stepped back into Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with the acquisition of the former Selfless Gaming women’s roster, the organization announced Tuesday.

The roster featuring Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido, Lynnie "artStar" Noquez, Amanda "rain" Smith, Mounira "GooseBreeder" Dobie and Catherine "CAth" Leroux will kick off its tenure with the esports franchise owned the the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers at the 2017 Intel Challenge women’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament in Katowice, Poland this Thursday.

"We are extremely happy to have signed a team who desires, as we do, to compete and win at the highest levels of play," Team Dignitas president Michael "ODEE" O'Dell told ESPN. "We look forward to working alongside them in their journey and continued development as professional gamers. This is a team of talented competitors who has shown a drive to succeed and dedication to their sport and fans. We are ecstatic to announce the first all-female team in Team Dignitas' proud 13-year history."

Team Dignitas and its former CS:GO lineup parted ways in December and the roster went on to sign with F.C. Copenhagen under the team name North.

The new female roster has been a top-tier team in women’s CS:GO for many years, playing as Team Karma before joining Selfless in 2016.

"We're a team that is eager to travel the world and engage with fans and media while competing in the industry's most prestigious international tournaments," Team manager Heather "sapphiRe" Garozzo told ESPN. "Winning female tournaments certainly means a lot to us, but that doesn't leave us satisfied. We're always striving for more.”

"In Team Dignitas and the Philadelphia 76ers we've found an organization where our drive and dedication as athletes is respected and encouraged."