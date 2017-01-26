Team Dignitas’s Overwatch roster is set for 2017, the organization announced in an official release Thursday.

Current members Jose Antonio "BromaS" Ramos, Jiri "LiNkzr" Masalin and Joshua "ToxikeN" Campos are joined Patrick "Wat7" Marwal, Marcel "Veineless" Lehmann and Elvinas "evokje" Padegimas for the upcoming season.

“With the new Team Dignitas Overwatch roster, I am confident we will be a top contender,” LiNkzr said. “With the addition of Evokje, Wat7 and Veineless, we now have three extremely committed players with fresh ideas and great energy to the team. I think the fans will respond and excited to show everyone the new Team Dignitas!”



Dignitas went through a makeover in October when they said goodbye to Artur “art1er” Bischof and Seb “numblocked” Barton and welcomed Veineless and evokje. The future of Veineless and evokje was uncertain heading into the new year, but the announcement confirms their place as permanent members of the squad.

The team also lost Rasmus “Draceus” Waern in December.

The new-look lineup will compete for the first time together at the XTRA Cup LAN Final on Jan. 28.