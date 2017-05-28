Grigor Dimitrov has won his first match in four years at Roland Garros to reach the second round of the clay-court major.

Dimitrov made light work of veteran Frenchman Stephane Robert to win 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier, ending a four-match losing run in Paris.

The 11th-seeded Bulgarian, who was once regarded as a potential future No. 1, has never fared well at the French Open. He achieved his best result on the red clay in 2013 when he made it to the third round.

Dimitrov lost his opening match on his Paris debut back in 2011 and was also beaten in the first round over the past three years.

"It was a good test," Dimitrov said. "I knew what to expect, I just had to fight."

The official French Open Twitter account appeared to forget that all Grand Slam men's matches are best of five sets. With Grigor Dimitrov leading 6-2, 6-3 against Stephane Robert, a picture was posted with the caption: "No. 11 Dimitrov d. Frenchman Robert 6-2, 6-3 in 69 minutes to reach 2R."

The tweet was later deleted and an almost identical one -- but with the final result -- posted when Dimitrov won what proved to be a decisive third set 6-4.



