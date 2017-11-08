WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thomas DiPauli scored twice in the third period as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins doubled up the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Andrey Pedan had a goal and two assists for the Penguins (8-2-1), who have picked up points in seven straight games. Ryan Haggerty also scored.

Dmytro Timashov and Nikita Soshnikov scored for Toronto (9-4-0), which had a three-game win streak come to an end.

Casey DeSmith made 22 saves for the victory.

Garret Sparks kicked out 38 shots in the losing effort.

Neither team scored on the power play. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was 0 for 4 while the Marlies were 0 for 5.