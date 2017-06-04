Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulled even with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by getting to his 11th French Open quarter-final — and eighth in a row — with a 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 19 Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Djokovic now meets No. 6 Dominic Thiem, a 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 winner over Horacio Zeballos. It's a rematch of their semifinal last year, when Djokovic defeated Thiem in straight sets.

Nadal, who turned 31 on Saturday, is not only chasing a record 10th title at Roland Garros, but also his 15th major championship overall, which would move him within three of Federer's career record. It's been three years since Nadal's previous Grand Slam trophy, which came at the French Open.

Through the first week this year, Nadal has dropped a total of only 20 games. Only once did Nadal fare better on the way to the quarterfinals at a major: He lost 19 games through four matches at the 2012 French Open.

That, plus Nadal's 3-0 head-to-head mark against Carreno Busta, might make some think the outcome of their fourth encounter is a foregone conclusion.

"If I think that I don't have chances, I will not play. So, for sure, I think I have chances," Carreno Busta said. "Rafa is maybe the best player (on) this surface (in) history, and he's playing really good. But I will try."