MEXICO CITY — Novak Djokovic beat Slovakia's Martin Klizan 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the opening round of the Mexican Open.

The win was Djokovic's first since his shocking loss in the second round of the Australian Open.

The 29 year-old Serbian, number two in the world, played his first tournament since Jan. 19, when he suffered and unexpected loss to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. Djokovic, making his debut in Acapulco, saved four breaking points to take the first set, struggled in the second set and needed a tiebreak to take down Klizan in 1:34 minutes.

Djokovic, the top seed in Mexico, will play against the winner of the later match between Argentinian Juan Martin Del Potro and American Frances Tiafoe.

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard didn't last long at the tournament, falling in the first round to Croatia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

Tomljanovic won in straight sets, 7-6 (4), 6-1, taking the match in 1:23 minutes.

Earlier, the third-seed Marin Cilic, from Croatia, moved on to the second round with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 win over Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov, one of the wild cards of the tournament.