CALGARY — Dane Dobbie scored seven goals and four assists as the Calgary Roughnecks beat the Georgia Swarm 18-11 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Curtis Dickson had a hat trick with Wesley Berg and Tyler Digby both striking twice for Calgary (4-6). Tyson Bell, Riley Loewen, Jeff Shattler and Holden Cattoni rounded out the attack.

Kiel Matisz scored a hat trick while Shayne Jackson and Lyle Thompson had two goals apiece for the Swarm (7-2). Johnny Powless, John Ranagan, Jordan MacIntosh and Jerome Thompson supplied the rest of the offence.

Frank Scigliano made 33 saves for the win in net as Mike Poulin took the loss by stopping 26-of-40 shots in 45:24. Brodie MacDonald turned aside 11-of-15 shots for Georgia.

The Roughnecks were 1 for 4 on the power play while Georgia scored once on three opportunities.