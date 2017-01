The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired second baseman Logan Forsythe from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitcher José De León.

OFFICIAL: The #Rays have traded 2B Logan Forsythe to the #Dodgers in exchange for RHP Jose De León. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) January 24, 2017

Forsythe, 30, hit .264 with 20 home runs and 52 RBIs over 127 games with the Rays in 2016, his third year with the club. He also had an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .444.

De León, 24, posted a 2-0 record with a 6.35 ERA over just four starts in 2016.