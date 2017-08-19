The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired another piece to what they hope will be a run to the World Series by trading for outfielder Curtis Granderson on Friday night.

The Dodgers will send the New York Mets a player to be named later or cash considerations. To make room on their 40-man roster, L.A. designated right-hander Dylan Floro for assignment.

Granderson, 36, is in his 13th major league season and will be joining his fourth team (Tigers, Yankees, Mets). He is hitting .228/.334/.481 this season with 19 home runs and 52 RBI in 111 games for New York.

After beating the Tigers on Friday night, the Dodgers have an MLB-best record of 86-34 and a 19-game lead over the Colorado Rockies in the NL West.