The Los Angeles Dodgers return to number one in the first TSN.ca MLB Power Rankings, ahead of the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

As much as the Nationals are a viable challenger, the Dodgers have the best record and, by a large margin, the best run differential working in their favour, and just made a big move to stabilize their starting rotation, especially in the absence of ace Clayton Kershaw.

Teams moving up this week include teams loading up at the deadline, like the New York Yankees, going from eight to five, and the Chicago Cubs, from 10 to seven. The Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins each climb four spots, to 15, 19 and 21, respectively.

Going the other way, the Boston Red Sox slide from five to nine and, after dealing Yu Darvish to the Dodgers, the Texas Rangers drop from 14 to 17.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

RECORD: 75-32 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 2

RS: 541 RA: 357 DIFF: +184

OPS: .795 ERA: 3.11

Yu Darvish is no Clayton Kershaw, but adding a No. 1-calibre starting pitcher to the best team in baseball sure helps shore up the rotation until Kershaw returns. The Dodgers are the team to beat, and most teams are having a hard time with that task.

Key Injuries: LHP Scott Kazmir (hip), LF Andrew Toles (knee), 1B Adrian Gonzalez (back), LHP Clayton Kershaw (back), RHP Brandon McCarthy (blisters).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

RECORD: 63-43 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 1

RS: 581 RA: 473 DIFF: +108

OPS: .811 ERA: 4.11

The Nationals have made major upgrades to their bullpen, acquiring Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson and Brandon Kintzler, and also picked up veteran LF Howie Kendrick, improving depth that has been tested by injuries.

Key Injuries: CF Adam Eaton (knee), LF Jayson Werth (foot), SS Trea Turner (wrist), CF Michael Taylor (oblique), RHP Joe Ross (elbow), RHP Stephen Strasburg (elbow).

HOUSTON ASTROS

RECORD: 69-38 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3

RS: 627 RA: 464 DIFF: +163

OPS: .854 ERA: 4.19

When the Astros’ big acquisition is LHP Francisco Liriano, it should come as no surprise that a team leader like staff ace Dallas Keuchel is a tad disappointed. Houston is also missing its two best offensive players at the moment.

Key Injuries: SS Carlos Correa (thumb), CF George Springer (quad), RHP Lance McCullers (back).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

RECORD: 61-46 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 4

RS: 535 RA: 420 DIFF: +115

OPS: .770 ERA: 3.50

With a shockingly effective pitching staff, the Diamondbacks bolstered their lineup with the addition of power bat J.D. Martinez, and Martinez has responded with five home runs in his first 11 games for Arizona.

Key Injuries: RHP Shelby Miller (elbow), LF Yasmany Tomas (groin), SS Nick Ahmed (hand), LHP Robbie Ray (concussion), SS Chris Owings (finger).

Brett Gardner and the Yankees are going for it.

NEW YORK YANKEES

RECORD: 57-49 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 8

RS: 560 RA: 444 DIFF: +116

OPS: .780 ERA: 3.81

The Yankees aren’t waiting around ; they made big moves to get David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to shore up the bullpen then brought in Jaime Garcia and Sonny Gray to give them a more formidable rotation. That might be enough to make them the best challenger for the relatively idle Astros in the American League.

Key Injuries: 1B Greg Bird (ankle), 2B Starlin Castro (hamstring), RHP Michael Pineda (elbow).

CLEVELAND INDIANS

RECORD: 57-48 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 6

RS: 516 RA: 421 DIFF: +95

OPS: .783 ERA: 3.79

The Indians didn’t do a lot at the deadline, but veteran setup man Joe Smith is a solid addition. The bigger concern in the short term will be to get healthy, with a couple of regulars, and ace setup man Andrew Miller out of the lineup with injuries.

Key Injuries: RHP Cody Anderson (elbow), 2B Jason Kipnis (hamstring), RF Lonnie Chisenhall (calf).

CHICAGO CUBS

RECORD: 57-49 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 10

RS: 500 RA: 455 DIFF: +45

OPS: .761 ERA: 3.90

The Cubs have been playing better, and they’ve invested in this team, adding lefty starter Jose Quintana, left-handed reliever Justin Wilson and backup catcher Alex Avila, all quality depth for a team that still has the horses to defend last season’s title, provided that their pitching gets back on track.

Key Injuries: None.

COLORADO ROCKIES

RECORD: 61-47 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 7

RS: 574 RA: 528 DIFF: +46

OPS: .778 ERA: 4.72

The Rockies are playoff contenders and made moves to push the team forward, as catcher Jonathan Lucroy is an upgrade behind the plate and Pat Neshek is one of the game’s better setup relievers.

Key Injuries: RHP Chad Bettis (cancer), LHP Tyler Anderson (knee), 1B/LF Ian Desmond (calf).

Will Rafael Devers make an impact down the stretch for the Red Sox?

BOSTON RED SOX

RECORD: 59-49 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 5

RS: 511 RA: 445 DIFF: +66

OPS: .741 ERA: 3.72

The Red Sox must really like their team because their big deadline additions were 3B Eduardo Nunez and Addison Reed, who was the Mets’ closer. That lack of action does tighten the gap between Boston and its pursuers in the American League East. Maybe third base prospect Rafael Devers has a chance to make a bigger difference.

Key Injuries: RHP Steven Wright (knee), LHP David Price (elbow), 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee).

TAMPA BAY RAYS

RECORD: 56-53 THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 9

RS: 500 RA: 494 DIFF: +6

OPS: .760 ERA: 4.17

The Rays don’t tend to make big splashes, but they added some power in 1B/OF/DH Lucas Duda and veteran relievers Steve Cishek and Sergio Romo should help out the bullpen.

Key Injuries: SS Matt Duffy (Achilles), RHP Matt Andriese (groin), CF Kevin Kiermaier (hip), RHP Jake Odorizzi (back).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

RECORD: 55-51 THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 11

RS: 457 RA: 469 DIFF: -12

OPS: .722 ERA: 4.19

The suddenly-contending Royals tinkered around the edges, bringing in Trevor Cahill as a fifth starter, Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter to shore up the ‘pen, and veteran outfielder Melky Cabrera who played well for the Royals in 2011.

Key Injuries: RHP Nathan Karns (arm), RF Paulo Orlando (shin).

SEATTLE MARINERS

RECORD: 55-54 THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 13

RS: 515 RA: 515 DIFF: 0

OPS: .742 ERA: 4.40

The Mariners are sort of stuck in the middle, so they didn’t make big buys or sell off core players before the deadline. They brought in pitchers David Phelps and Erasmo Ramirez, relievers who have some starting experience, to add depth to the pitching staff.

Key Injuries: LHP Drew Smyly (arm), RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder), RF Mitch Haniger (face).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

RECORD: 53-54 THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 15

RS: 476 RA: 452 DIFF: +24

OPS: .747 ERA: 3.82

The Cardinals, still battling to get back to .500, didn’t get too active around the deadline, but they have returned Trevor Rosenthal to the closer role after some time in more of a setup role.

Key Injuries: RHP Adam Wainwright (back), CF Dexter Fowler (wrist).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

RECORD: 56-53 THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 12

RS: 514 RA: 491 DIFF: +23

OPS: .759 ERA: 4.18

Maybe the Brewers aren’t feeling to bullish on their chances, but adding setup man Anthony Swarzak isn’t going to move the needle much if the Brewers are trying to catch the Cubs in the NL Central.

Key Injuries: RHP Chase Anderson (oblique), RHP Matt Garza (leg).

L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

RECORD: 53-55 THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 17

RS: 456 RA: 467 DIFF: -11

OPS: .704 ERA: 4.18

The Angels are still under .500, but they are within three games of a wildcard spot, so it’s understandable that they ended up not doing anything significant before the deadline. With injuries to an already-suspect pitching staff they are pretty much counting on CF Mike Trout to carry this team down the stretch.

Key Injuries: RHP Garrett Richards (biceps), LHP Tyler Skaggs (oblique), LF Cameron Maybin (knee), RHP Alex Meyer (shoulder).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

RECORD: 53-54 THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 20

RS: 498 RA: 558 DIFF: -60

OPS: .746 ERA: 4.98

With J.J. Hardy out, the Orioles did pluck Tim Beckham from Tampa Bay to plug a hole at shortstop, but they have a horrific pitching staff and their only addition was Jeremy Hellickson, who isn’t very likely to be an ace for the next two months.

Key Injuries: SS J.J. Hardy (wrist), RF Mark Trumbo (ribs).

TEXAS RANGERS

RECORD: 51-56 THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 14

RS: 528 RA: 528 DIFF: 0

OPS: .745 ERA: 4.52

Dealing C Jonathan Lucroy and ace starter Yu Darvish is a tough pill to swallow for a Rangers team that would have come into the season with higher expectations.

Key Injuries: RHP A.J. Griffin (ribs), RHP Tyson Ross (finger).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

RECORD: 51-56 THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 16

RS: 449 RA: 484 DIFF: -35

OPS: .714 ERA: 4.24

The Pirates are closer to the NL Central lead (6.5 games) than they are to a wildcard spot (9.5 games), so it’s not much of a surprise that they didn’t do much at the deadline, scooping up veteran reliever Joaquin Benoit from Philadelphia and sending lefty setup man Tony Watson to the Dodgers.

Key Injuries: 3B Jung-Ho Kang (personal).

Teoscar Hernandez has a chance to be a long-term answer in right field for the Blue Jays.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

RECORD: 51-57 THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 23

RS: 457 RA: 535 DIFF: -78

OPS: .728 ERA: 4.54

For a team that isn’t really in serious playoff contention, the Blue Jays didn’t do a lot of selling, though they fared well when trading Francisco Liriano to Houston, and did veteran reliever Joe Smith a solid with a move to Cleveland. But, this is still an older team that isn’t very athletic and that’s something to be addressed before next season.

Key Injuries: 2B Devon Travis (knee), RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister), SS Troy Tulowitzki (ankle).

MINNESOTA TWINS

RECORD: 51-54 THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 18

RS: 474 RA: 546 DIFF: -72

OPS: .730 ERA: 4.83

The Twins quickly flipped left-handed starter Jaime Garcia to the Yankees, after he made one start for Minnesota, but that’s probably the right move for a team that had a record that was far outpacing its underlying performance. It also made sense to move out closer Brandon Kintzler, and the Twins have to keep improving the pitching staff with a long-term goal in mind.

Key Injuries: LHP Hector Santiago (back), RHP Phil Hughes (thoracic outlet syndrome).

MIAMI MARLINS

RECORD: 51-55 THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 25

RS: 505 RA: 517 DIFF: -12

OPS: .760 ERA: 4.61

Even as the Marlins have been playing better, they didn’t do a lot at the deadline, though they did ultimately hang on to starting pitcher Dan Straily. They did deal closer A.J. Ramos to the Mets, as well as reliever David Phelps to Seattle, so the pitching staff takes a hit.

Key Injuries: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (arm), RHP Edinson Volquez (knee), 3B Martin Prado (knee), 1B Justin Bour (oblique).

ATLANTA BRAVES

RECORD: 49-57 THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 19

RS: 487 RA: 544 DIFF: -57

OPS: .736 ERA: 4.71

The Braves weren’t especially active before the deadline, but have demoted 22-year-old SS Dansby Swanson, who had a .599 OPS in 95 games with Atlanta.

Key Injuries: 3B Adonis Garcia (finger), LF Matt Kemp (hamstring).

DETROIT TIGERS

RECORD: 49-57 THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 21

RS: 512 RA: 537 DIFF: -25

OPS: .760 ERA: 4.85

The Tigers waved the white flag on the season, dealing J.D. Martinez to Arizona then sending C Alex Avila and LHP Justin Wilson to the Cubs. Despite rumblings, Justin Verlander remains in the Motor City, at least for now.

Key Injuries: LHP Daniel Norris (groin), LF Alex Presley (side).

NEW YORK METS

RECORD: 49-56 THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 24

RS: 504 RA: 550 DIFF: -46

OPS: .766 ERA: 4.91

The Mets shuffled up their bullpen, moving out Addison Reed after acquiring A.J. Ramos from Miami, and sending Lucas Duda to Tampa Bay. It’s been a tough season, so it feels like they might have been able to sell a little bit more.

Key Injuries: 3B David Wright (back), RHP Noah Syndergaard (oblique), RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot), RHP Matt Harvey (shoulder), RHP Robert Gsellman (hamstring), RHP Zack Wheeler (arm).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

RECORD: 48-60 THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 22

RS: 465 RA: 550 DIFF: -85

OPS: .734 ERA: 4.57

Moving Sonny Gray to the Yankees for prospects is pretty standard fare for the A’s, as well as sending Doolittle and Madson to Washington (getting Blake Treinen and others) though if they are really rebuilding, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them shop 1B Yonder Alonso too. Veteran utilityman Adam Rosales was moved to Arizona.

Key Injuries: RHP Kendall Graveman (shoulder), RHP Andrew Triggs (hip), C Josh Phegley (oblique).

SAN DIEGO PADRES

RECORD: 48-59 THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 26

RS: 405 RA: 538 DIFF: -133

OPS: .698 ERA: 4.63

San Diego made their big move with Kansas City, sending Cahill and relievers Maurer and Buchter to the Royals, but couldn’t find an acceptable deal for lefty reliever Brad Hand.

Key Injuries: LF Alex Dickerson (back), RHP Christian Friedrich (lat), RHP Jarred Cosart (elbow), RHP Jered Weaver (hip), SS Erick Aybar (foot).

CINCINNATI REDS

RECORD: 44-63 THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 27

RS: 492 RA: 579 DIFF: -87

OPS: .763 ERA: 5.21

The Reds, with an abysmal pitching staff further hit by injuries, did move left-handed reliever Tony Cingrani to the Dodgers, getting veteran outfielder Scott Van Slyke as part of the return.

Key Injuries: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), LHP Brandon Finnegan (shoulder), RHP Bronson Arroyo (shoulder), RHP Scott Feldman (knee), SS Zack Cozart (quad), RF Scott Schebler (shoulder).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

RECORD: 41-68 THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 29

RS: 430 RA: 548 DIFF: -118

OPS: .680 ERA: 4.65

It’s been a terrible season for the Giants, and they moved out 3B Eduardo Nunez to Boston, separately bringing back Pablo Sandoval after his miserable tenure with the Red Sox.

Key Injuries: LF Jarrett Parker (collarbone), RHP Mark Melancon (forearm), LF Austin Slater (groin), RHP Johnny Cueto (blister).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

RECORD: 39-66 THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 30

RS: 422 RA: 507 DIFF : -85

OPS: .717 ERA: 4.54

The Phillies, naturally, moved out a couple of veteran arms – starter Jeremy Hellickson and reliever Joaquin Benoit – and did get LF Hyun Soo Kim from Baltimore as part of the return for Hellickson, which is helpful since they also sent LF Howie Kendrick to Washington.

Key Injuries: RHP Clay Buchholz (forearm).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

RECORD: 41-64 THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 28

RS: 454 RA: 529 DIFF: -75

OPS: .725 ERA: 4.66

No team went into full sell mode the way that the White Sox did, trading LHP Jose Quintana to the Cubs, relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle and infielder Todd Frazier to the Yankees, and outfielder Melky Cabrera to the Royals, accumulating a bunch of prospects. That will pay off in the long run, but right now the White Sox are a team with four wins in the past 23 games and it’s not looking much better in the short term.

Key Injuries: RF Avisail Garcia (thumb).

