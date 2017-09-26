LOS ANGELES — If there were any lingering questions about whether Yu Darvish is ready for the playoffs, he answered them Monday night.

Darvish pitched two-hit ball over seven innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 9-3 to reach 100 wins for the first time in 43 years.

Los Angeles acquired Darvish from Texas just before the July 31 trade deadline to help bolster a rotation that has designs on a World Series title. He's been up and down since arriving, but the Dodgers don't have to wonder about his confidence heading into the post-season.

"That's continued to build over his last few starts," manager Dave Roberts said. "We've talked about what it takes to win a championship and what we believe is it starts with starting pitching and Yu is a big part of where we're trying to go. For him to get that confidence, I think we can certainly be much more optimistic."

Logan Forsythe went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as the NL West champions moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland for the best record in the majors and home-field advantage throughout the post-season. Los Angeles (100-57) can secure home-field edge for the entire NL playoffs Tuesday with a win and a Washington loss.

Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer for the Dodgers, who hadn't reached the century mark since winning 102 regular-season games in 1974.

"I think it's pretty special and we're all very fortunate to be a part of this," Forsythe said. "It's wild to think a team gets to 100 wins. To do it tonight and contribute a little bit, it's been a lot of fun."

Darvish (10-12) was perfect through four innings and didn't allow a hit until Hunter Renfroe doubled with one out in the fifth. The right-hander permitted one run while striking out nine and walking none.

"I think I'm in a really good position physically and mentally," Darvish said through a translator. "What we wanted to work on from the last outing was pitch selection and some details. We had a really good talk before the game with (catcher Yasmani) Grandal. The game plan (worked). I feel really good."

Forsythe hit a three-run double in the first and a solo homer in the third. Barnes went deep in the fifth.

Darvish's performance was exactly the stuff Los Angeles is looking for when the post-season starts next week.

"I think you know at times he can be absolutely dominant," Padres manager Andy Green said. "I think we saw that version of him tonight. I think the last couple of times he's been on the mound he's looked that way."

Struggling reliever Pedro Baez pitched a scoreless ninth for the Dodgers.

Padres starter Travis Wood (4-7) allowed six runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked four.

LATE AND LEFT OUT

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig arrived late to the ballpark for a scheduled workout and was benched by Roberts. Puig was not in the lineup Sunday, either, after a game-ending baserunning gaffe the previous day. Roberts stopped short of saying Puig got punished Sunday, but made it clear the 26-year-old Cuban slugger was being disciplined Monday. "Yasiel and I and his teammates and everybody are all on the same page," Roberts said after the game. "He'll be in the lineup (Tuesday). It's one of those things where we all have to be accountable to one another. We're all aligned and our focus is winning baseball games and a championship for the Dodgers."

AWARDS SEASON

Justin Turner was selected the Dodgers' Roy Campanella Award winner and will presented with the prize in a pregame ceremony Tuesday. The honour was voted on by his teammates. "The platform that we have and the ability and impact we can make in our community obviously signifies a little bit about this award and being looked at as a leader, not only in the clubhouse but off the field as well, is pretty special," Turner said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Carter Capps (blood clot) is home in Seattle and will probably need surgery, Green said.

Dodgers: Turner (thumb, sick) was not in the lineup but said he hopes to play Tuesday. Turner was expected to hit in the indoor cage and joked that he'd been "texting all day." ... The swelling in LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu's bruised left arm has decreased and he's expected to pitch this weekend against the Rockies.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet (7-7, 4.45 ERA) makes his final start of the season Tuesday night against the Dodgers. Since July 23, he has a 3.08 ERA and has held opposing hitters to a .196 batting average.

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (15-3, 2.71) was beaten by the Padres on Sept. 3, when he allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings at Petco Park.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball