Coming out of the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Dodgers still sit at No. 1 in the TSN.ca MLB Power Rankings, ahead of the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

The big movers this week are the Kansas City Royals, rallying and jumping from 23 to 12; the St. Louis Cardinals also climb from 18 to 14.

Sliding down the rankings, pitching injuries drop the Oakland A’s from 17 to 23.

The Toronto Blue Jays are up one spot, to 19.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

RECORD: 61-29 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

RS: 463 RA: 300 DIFF: +163

OPS: .789 ERA: 3.15

Young stars Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager draw the spotlight, as they should, but 3B Justin Turner is the one leading the Dodgers with a 1.056 OPS this season.

Key Injuries: LHP Scott Kazmir (hip), LF Andrew Toles (knee), 1B Adrian Gonzalez (back).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

RECORD: 52-36 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2

RS: 486 RA: 396 DIFF: +90

OPS: .812 ERA: 4.16

Even with a bunch of injuries, the Nationals still have four regulars in the lineup – Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy and Anthony Rendon – with an OPS of .960 or better.

Key Injuries: CF Adam Eaton (knee), LF Jayson Werth (foot), SS Trea Turner (wrist), CF Michael Taylor (oblique).

HOUSTON ASTROS

RECORD: 60-29 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 4

RS: 527 RA: 365 DIFF: +162

OPS: .855 ERA: 3.93

The Astros finished the unofficial first half by winning nine of the last 14 games, and scored at least eight runs in seven of those nine victories. That lineup is a wrecking crew.

Key Injuries: RHP Collin McHugh (elbow), LHP Dallas Keuchel (neck).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

RECORD: 53-36 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 3

RS: 446 RA: 344 DIFF: +102

OPS: .771 ERA: 3.41

Stumbled into the break by losing five of six, but it was still an impressive first half of the season for the Snakes. Getting CF A.J. Pollock back in the lineup should provide a second-half boost.

Key Injuries: RHP Shelby Miller (elbow), LF Yasmany Tomas (groin).

Jose Ramirez has been a difference-maker for the Tribe.

CLEVELAND INDIANS

RECORD: 47-40 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 7

RS: 421 RA: 347 DIFF: +74

OPS: .778 ERA: 3.78

For all the noted sluggers in the Indians lineup, the two that have been having the biggest impact in the first half of the season are 3B Jose Ramirez and RF Lonnie Chisenhall.

Key Injuries: RHP Cody Anderson (elbow), RHP Danny Salazar (shoulder), 2B Jason Kipnis (hamstring).

BOSTON RED SOX

RECORD: 50-39 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 5

RS: 431 RA: 366 DIFF: +65

OPS: .759 ERA: 3.82

There’s a double-edged sword when considering where the Red Sox might be without ace LHP Chris Sale, who was spectacular in the first half. On one hand, the rest of the Red Sox starters haven’t been particularly impressive; on the other, they still lead the AL East and if David Price and/or Rick Porcello improve, then Boston could be quite imposing.

Key Injuries: RHP Steven Wright (knee), RHP Eduardo Rodriguez (knee), 3B Pablo Sandoval (ear).

COLORADO ROCKIES

RECORD: 52-39 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 6

RS: 461 RA: 419 DIFF: +42

OPS: .759 ERA: 4.45

LHP Kyle Freeland took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning his last start. He’s not especially overpowering, but a big part of a remodeled Rockies rotation that has a 3.83 road ERA and gives them a chance to be competitive.

Key Injuries: RHP Chad Bettis (cancer), LHP Tyler Anderson (knee), LF Ian Desmond (calf).

NEW YORK YANKEES

RECORD: 45-41 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 8

RS: 477 RA: 379 DIFF: +98

OPS: .794 ERA: 4.02

The story of the Yankees’ first half is obviously Aaron Judge (my pick for AL MVP and AL Rookie of the Year), but they’ve also received really strong starting pitching from the likes of Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery, who have combined for a 3.59 ERA in 33 starts.

Key Injuries: 1B Greg Bird (ankle), 2B Starlin Castro (hamstring), DH Matt Holliday (infection).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

RECORD: 50-41 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 10

RS: 451 RA: 406 DIFF: +45

OPS: .777 ERA: 4.08

The Brewers roared into the break by winning nine of 11, and pulling into a 5.5-game lead in the NL Central. Suddenly, the Brewers – the Brewers! – may now be buyers before the non-waiver trade deadline.

Key Injuries: RHP Chase Anderson (oblique).

Tampa Bay's patience has paid off now that Wilson Ramos is in the lineup.

TAMPA BAY RAYS

RECORD: 47-43 THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 11

RS: 428 RA: 412 DIFF: +16

OPS: .774 ERA: 4.17

Getting C Wilson Ramos into the lineup has been a nice lift for the Rays, and he’s slugged three homers and driven in 10 runs in his first nine games.

Key Injuries: SS Matt Duffy (Achilles), RHP Matt Andriese (groin), CF Kevin Kiermaier (hip), LF Colby Rasmus (hip), SS Tim Beckham (ankle).

MINNESOTA TWINS

RECORD: 45-43 THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 9

RS: 403 RA: 463 DIFF: -60

OPS: .738 ERA: 4.89

Minnesota’s pitching is fading, including staff ace Ervin Santana, who was dominant early, but has a 5.19 ERA over his past seven starts.

Key Injuries: LHP Hector Santiago (back), 1B Joe Mauer (back).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

RECORD: 44-43 THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 23

RS: 362 RA: 387 DIFF: -25

OPS: .713 ERA: 4.24

If you might have been inclined to bury the Royals during the first half of the season, it’s time to rethink that position. Even though they were swept by the Dodgers going into the All-Star break, the Royals have gone 18-9 over the past 27 games, pulling to within three games of the Indians in the AL Central.

Key Injuries: RHP Nathan Karns (arm), RF Paulo Orlando (shin).

CHICAGO CUBS

RECORD: 43-45 THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 12

RS: 399 RA: 399 DIFF: 0

OPS: .744 ERA: 4.10

Remember last year’s Cubs team, the one with multiple aces on the mound? This year, the only starting pitcher with an ERA under 4.00 is Eddie Butler, a cast-off from Colorado who has a 3.86 ERA while giving up just three home runs in 51 1/3 innings as a starter.

Key Injuries: LHP Brett Anderson (back), RHP Kyle Hendricks (hand), RHP John Lackey (foot).

Dexter Fowler and the Cardinals have climbed back into the NL Central race.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

RECORD: 43-45 THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 18

RS: 402 RA: 389 DIFF: +13

OPS: .753 ERA: 3.97

A good finish to the first half, going 10-5 in the last 15 games, gets the Cardinals back to within striking distance of a playoff spot, even though it’s been a disappointing season to this point.

Key Injuries: None.

TEXAS RANGERS

RECORD: 43-45 THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 13

RS: 444 RA: 415 DIFF: +29

OPS: .746 ERA: 4.31

How great is 3B Adrian Beltre? After coming off an injury that kept him out until the end of May, he’s put up a team-leading .912 OPS, while walking 20 times and striking out 16, in 35 games; this at 38-years-old.

Key Injuries: RHP A.J. Griffin (ribs).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

RECORD: 42-47 THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 16

RS: 378 RA: 403 DIFF: -25

OPS: .710 ERA: 4.19

The Pirates have been coming on a bit, winning five of six before the break, and the return of LF Starling Marte could give them a shot in the arm for the second half of the season.

Key Injuries: 3B Jung-Ho Kang (personal).

SEATTLE MARINERS

RECORD: 43-47 THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 14

RS: 431 RA: 435 DIFF: -4

OPS: .750 ERA: 4.56

Outfielder Ben Gamel has been a pleasant surprise for the Mariners, hitting .323, but he’s hit .200 over the past 13 games, dropping his average from .353. BABIP regression comes for us all.

Key Injuries: LHP Drew Smyly (arm), RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

RECORD: 42-46 THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 15

RS: 392 RA: 470 DIFF: -78

OPS: .734 ERA: 5.07

RHP Chris Tillman has been the de facto staff ace in Baltimore for a few years, posting a respectable 3.81 ERA in 143 starts since the start of the 2012 season. This year, he has a 7.90 ERA and 2.14 WHIP in 11 starts. He’s given up 11 home runs, 26 walks and 79 hits in 49 innings.

Key Injuries: SS J.J. Hardy (wrist).

Can the return of Aaron Sanchez give the Blue Jays' rotation a second-half boost?

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

RECORD: 41-47 THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 20

RS: 366 RA: 430 DIFF: -64

OPS: .726 ERA: 4.53

As underwhelming as the Blue Jays have been thus far, they are within five games of the wildcard spots held by the Yankees and Rays. He was rocked by the Astros in his first start back, but could a healthy Aaron Sanchez help close that gap in the second half?

Key Injuries: 2B Devon Travis (knee).

L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

RECORD: 45-47 THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 21

RS: 377 RA: 399 DIFF: -22

OPS: .693 ERA: 4.20

Considering that the Angels have the worst OPS in the American League, despite having the best player (albeit currently injured), it seems like some smoke and mirrors are required to keep this team competitive.

Key Injuries: RHP Garrett Richards (biceps), LHP Tyler Skaggs (oblique), CF Mike Trout (wrist).

ATLANTA BRAVES

RECORD: 37-39 THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 22

RS: 405 RA: 449 DIFF: -44

OPS: .737 ERA: 4.68

So the plan appears to be for the Braves to have Freddie Freeman return from the DL as a third baseman, so that they can keep Matt Adams (who has 13 homers and a .947 OPS in 44 games with Atlanta) at first base on a regular basis. Interesting.

Key Injuries: 1B Freddie Freeman (wrist).

MIAMI MARLINS

RECORD: 41-46 THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 19

RS: 410 RA: 429 DIFF: -19

OPS: .754 ERA: 4.62

The trio of Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Justin Bour have combined to hit 69 home runs (nice!), while the rest of the team has 35, and Bour’s name is starting to find its way into trade talks.

Key Injuries: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (arm).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

RECORD: 39-50 THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 17

RS: 382 RA: 470 DIFF: -88

OPS: .731 ERA: 4.78

The A’s rotation is getting thinned out by injuries and it could be costly, though 23-year-old rookie Paul Blackburn has managed to deliver two quality starts despite striking out just four in 13 2/3 innings.

Key Injuries: RHP Jharel Cotton (thumb), RHP Kendall Graveman (shoulder), RHP Andrew Triggs (hip).

DETROIT TIGERS

RECORD: 39-48 THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 24

RS: 409 RA: 440 DIFF: -31

OPS: .752 ERA: 4.87

Have we reached the point at which 1B Miguel Cabera is just a guy? Say it ain’t so. His .797 OPS is his lowest, by a healthy margin, since his rookie season in 2003.

Key Injuries: LHP Daniel Norris (groin).

NEW YORK METS

RECORD: 39-47 THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 25

RS: 406 RA: 455 DIFF: -49

OPS: .765 ERA: 4.94

It’s hard to believe that a team missing three-fifths of its starting rotation is having trouble staying competitive.

Key Injuries: 3B David Wright (back), RHP Noah Syndergaard (oblique), RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot), RHP Matt Harvey (shoulder), 2B Neil Walker (hamstring), RHP Robert Gsellman (hamstring).

CINCINNATI REDS

RECORD: 39-49 THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 28

RS: 424 RA: 463 DIFF: -39

OPS: .778 ERA: 5.05

Luis Castillo is a promising addition to the rotation, and so is Homer Bailey, whose last two starts have been strong after he was shelled in his first two starts of the year.

Key Injuries: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), LHP Brandon Finnegan (shoulder), RHP Bronson Arroyo (shoulder), C Devin Mesoraco (shoulder).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

RECORD: 38-49 THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 26

RS: 397 RA: 429 DIFF: -32

OPS: .735 ERA: 4.56

The White Sox don’t have much pop, but DH Matt Davidson has been a quality contributor, mashing 18 home runs and slugging .515.

Key Injuries: CF Leury Garcia (finger), 2B Tyler Saladino (back).

SAN DIEGO PADRES

RECORD: 38-50 THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 30

RS: 312 RA: 440 DIFF: -128

OPS: .677 ERA: 4.64

Five wins in seven games before the break is enough for the Padres to escape the basement.

Key Injuries: LF Alex Dickerson (back), RHP Christian Friedrich (lat), RHP Jarred Cosart (elbow), LF Travis Jankowski (foot), RHP Jered Weaver (hip), 2B Yangervis Solarte (oblique).



SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

RECORD: 34-56 THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 27

RS: 354 RA: 453 DIFF: -99

OPS: .677 ERA: 4.68

The Giants have hit just 75 home runs, a dozen fewer than the 29th-ranked team in the league.

Key Injuries: LF Jarrett Parker (collarbone), LHP Madison Bumgarner (shoulder), 3B Eduardo Nunez (hamstring), RHP Mark Melancon (forearm), LF Austin Slater (groin).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

RECORD: 29-58THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 29

RS: 332 RA: 424 DIFF : -92

OPS: .698 ERA: 4.63

Five losses in the last six games before the break sends the Phillies back to the bottom of the rankings.

Key Injuries: RHP Clay Buchholz (forearm), RHP Vincent Velasquez (elbow), Cesar Hernandez (oblique), LF Howie Kendrick (hamstring).

