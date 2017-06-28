The Los Angeles Dodgers have taken over top spot in the TSN.ca MLB Power Rankings, ahead of the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers are a on a great run, winning 17 of 19 games, that has pushed them to the top of the National League West, and yet they are barely able to create any separation because Arizona isn’t going away.

The Dodgers move up six spots, from seven to one, since the last rankings. Other teams climbing this week include the Texas Rangers, up from 19 to 13, and the Pittsburgh Pirates, jumping from 26 to 16.

Going the wrong way, the New York Yankees slide from four to eight, Baltimore Orioles fall from 11 to 15, Detroit Tigers sink from 15 to 24 and Cincinnati Reds collapse from 18 to 28.

The Toronto Blue Jays hold steady at 20, which isn’t good enough to meet expectations. At least not yet.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

RECORD: 52-27 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 7

RS: 410 RA: 272 DIFF: +138

OPS: .783 ERA: 3.27

The Dodgers have won 17 of the past 19 games, and rookie Cody Bellinger is destroying major league pitching, belting 24 homers in his first 59 games.

Key Injuries: LHP Scott Kazmir (hip), LF Andrew Toles (knee), 1B Adrian Gonzalez (back), RHP Brandon McCarthy (knee).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

RECORD: 46-31 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 1

RS: 434 RA: 342 DIFF: +92

OPS: .818 ERA: 4.11

9-11 in the past 20 games is enough for the Nationals to finally fall out of top spot. The bullpen, and its collective 4.91 ERA, remains a major concern.

Key Injuries: CF Adam Eaton (knee), LF Jayson Werth (foot).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

RECORD: 50-28 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 6

RS: 412 RA: 297 DIFF: +115

OPS: .784 ERA: 3.34

13-2 in the past 15 games, the Diamondbacks are right on the Dodgers’ tail in the NL West. Pitching makes the difference for Arizona. Sure, a bounce-back from Zack Greinke isn’t a shock, but Zack Godley and Robbie Ray have combined for a 2.74 ERA in 24 starts.

Key Injuries: RHP Shelby Miller (elbow), CF A.J. Pollock (groin), LF Yasmany Tomas (groin).

HOUSTON ASTROS

RECORD: 52-26 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 2

RS: 428 RA: 311 DIFF: +117

OPS: .828 ERA: 3.80

The Astros do have the best record and second-best run differential in baseball, but they also have their staff ace, Dallas Keuchel (1.67 ERA, 0.87 WHIP in 11 starts) on the DL.

Key Injuries: RHP Collin McHugh (elbow), RHP Charlie Morton (lat), LHP Dallas Keuchel (neck).

BOSTON RED SOX

RECORD: 43-34 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 3

RS: 363 RA: 323 DIFF: +40

OPS: .753 ERA: 3.88

For all the talent on the Boston roster, the regular with the highest OPS this season is 1B Mitch Moreland, who has a career-high .853 OPS with a dozen homers and 18 doubles.

Key Injuries: RHP Steven Wright (knee), RHP Eduardo Rodriguez (knee), 3B Pablo Sandoval (ear).

COLORADO ROCKIES

RECORD: 47-33 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 5

RS: 407 RA: 372 DIFF: +35

OPS: .760 ERA: 4.50

The Rockies were rolling until they ran into the other powerhouse teams from the NL West, Arizona and Los Angeles, and now Colorado has dropped seven straight.

Key Injuries: RHP Chad Bettis (cancer), LHP Jonathan Gray (foot), LF Gerardo Parra (quad), RF Carlos Gonzalez (shoulder), LHP Tyler Anderson (knee).

CLEVELAND INDIANS

RECORD: 40-36 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 10

RS: 361 RA: 311 DIFF: +50

OPS: .765 ERA: 3.88

The Indians have lost four of five, but had won eight of nine before that, with the offence getting in gear. 3B Jose Ramirez, RF Lonnie Chisenhall and DH Edwin Encarnacion all have a OPS over 1.050 in June.

Key Injuries: RHP Cody Anderson (elbow), RF Abraham Almonte (biceps), RHP Danny Salazar (shoulder).

NEW YORK YANKEES

RECORD: 41-34 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 4

RS: 417 RA: 322 DIFF: +95

OPS: .804 ERA: 3.87

The Yankees have won only three of the past 14 games, and two of those wins were by one run. They’re still having a strong season, but this recent slide has brought them back to the pack.

Key Injuries: 1B Greg Bird (ankle), LHP CC Sabathia (hamstring), 2B Starlin Castro (hamstring).

MINNESOTA TWINS

RECORD: 39-36 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 8

RS: 341 RA: 389 DIFF: -48

OPS: .742 ERA: 4.83

It’s kind of remarkable that the Twins have managed a winning record despite such a terrible run differential – only five teams in baseball are worse – so consider this a caution that it could unravel at any moment.

Key Injuries: RHP Phil Hughes (biceps).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

RECORD: 41-38 THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 12

RS: 377 RA: 366 DIFF: +11

OPS: .768 ERA: 4.23

The Brewers have been one of the biggest surprises, and they have five players that have hit double digits in home runs, and that doesn’t include veteran LF Ryan Braun, who has seven in just 31 games.

Key Injuries: None.

Logan Morrison has been a power source for the Rays.

TAMPA BAY RAYS

RECORD: 41-38 THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 13

RS: 387 RA: 364 DIFF: +23

OPS: .778 ERA: 4.15

The Rays have been resilient in the face of injuries, and have the second-most home runs in baseball with 121. 1B Logan Morrison is leading the way with 22, one off his career high.

Key Injuries: SS Matt Duffy (Achilles), C Wilson Ramos (knee), 2B Brad Miller (abdominal), RHP Matt Andriese (groin), CF Kevin Kiermaier (hip), LF Colby Rasmus (hip).

CHICAGO CUBS

RECORD: 39-38 THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 9

RS: 356 RA: 336 DIFF: +20

OPS: .744 ERA: 3.98

The Cubs continue to stumble along, and going 9-11 in the past 20 games has allowed Milwaukee to take the lead in the NL Central. But, they’ve reached a point at which they’re not afraid to make changes either, demoting LF Kyle Schwarber to AAA and getting rid of C Miguel Montero after he snapped on Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta for not holding runners.

Key Injuries: LHP Brett Anderson (back), RHP Kyle Hendricks (hand), 2B Ben Zobrist (wrist), RF Jason Heyward (hand).

TEXAS RANGERS

RECORD: 39-38 THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 19

RS: 386 RA: 362 DIFF: +24

OPS: .739 ERA: 4.33

The Rangers are getting back into it, going 12-6 in the past 18 games, though it would be a little easier to be optimistic is LHP Cole Hamels hadn’t been shelled for seven runs in 4 1/3 IP against Cleveland in his first start after two months on the DL.

Key Injuries: RHP A.J. Griffin (ribs), RHP Andrew Cashner (oblique), LHP Martin Perez (thumb).

SEATTLE MARINERS

RECORD: 39-40 THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 14

RS: 384 RA: 391 DIFF: -7

OPS: .750 ERA: 4.67

He doesn’t throw hard, but RHP Sam Gaviglio has been real shot in the arm for the Mariners rotation that has been going through injuries all season, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in his first nine major-league games.

Key Injuries: LHP Drew Smyly (arm), RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

RECORD: 38-38 THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 11

RS: 347 RA: 410 DIFF: -63

OPS: .743 ERA: 5.10

The O’s have won three in a row, but that makes them 7-12 in the past 19 games and they can’t seem to get anyone out, posting a staff ERA of 6.67 in June. Dylan Bundy has been their best starter, with a 5.93 ERA in five June starts.

Key Injuries: LHP Zach Britton (forearm).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

RECORD: 35-42 THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 26

RS: 326 RA: 361 DIFF: -35

OPS: .709 ERA: 4.33

Looks like CF Andrew McCutchen can still rake. He has a 1.139 OPS with six home runs and 22 RBI in 23 games this month.

Key Injuries: CF Starling Marte (suspension), 3B Jung-Ho Kang (personal), C Francisco Cervelli (concussion).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

RECORD: 35-42 THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 16

RS: 337 RA: 407 DIFF: -70

OPS: .743 ERA: 4.75

The A’s have called up 21-year-old middle infielder Franklin Barreto, who had a .754 OPS at Triple-A. and was acquired from Toronto as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.

Key Injuries: SS Marcus Semien (wrist), RHP Kendall Graveman (shoulder), RHP Andrew Triggs (hip).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

RECORD: 35-41 THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 17

RS: 335 RA: 343 DIFF: -8

OPS: .745 ERA: 4.10

The Cardinals are battling to stay in the race, and are currently 4.5 games out in the NL Central. Some good news, LF Randal Grichuk returned from four weeks in the minors and homered in his first two games back in the bigs.

Key Injuries: 2B Kolten Wong (triceps), CF Dexter Fowler (heel).

MIAMI MARLINS

RECORD: 35-40 THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 21

RS: 347 RA: 362 DIFF: -15

OPS: .741 ERA: 4.48

The Marlins are getting healthy and have won 18 of the past 28 games. Jose Urena has been a decent addition to the rotation, posting a 3.60 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, despite a modest 5.89 K/9, in 10 starts.

Key Injuries: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (arm).

If the Blue Jays don't get into the playoff picture, will they move RF Jose Bautista?

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

RECORD: 36-40 THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 20

RS: 325 RA: 349 DIFF: -24

OPS: .733 ERA: 4.31

The Jays refuse to reach .500, and have now dropped four of the past five to fall of the pace a bit. They are 6.5-games out in the AL East, and if they slip much further, they will be on their way to dealing veteran talent before the trade deadline.

Key Injuries: RHP Aaron Sanchez (finger), 2B Devon Travis (knee).

L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

RECORD: 41-40 THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 24

RS: 349 RA: 346 DIFF: +3

OPS: .705 ERA: 4.10

Credit the Angels for not collapsing without Mike Trout. Their bullpen has been a strength and is even better with Cam Bedrosian back from injury to fill a setup role (for now).

Key Injuries: RHP Garrett Richards (biceps), LHP Tyler Skaggs (oblique), CF Mike Trout (wrist).

ATLANTA BRAVES

RECORD: 37-39 THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 29

RS: 355 RA: 386 DIFF: -31

OPS: .746 ERA: 4.54

Are the Braves turning the corner? They are 8-2 in the past 10 games, but three of those wins have come in extra innings, so it may be little good fortune at play too.

Key Injuries: 1B Freddie Freeman (wrist), RHP Bartolo Colon (oblique).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

RECORD: 37-38 THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 25

RS: 295 RA: 335 DIFF: -40

OPS: .700 ERA: 4.25

Even with back-to-back losses, the Royals have won 11 of the past 15 games, suddenly getting into the AL Central race, just 2.5-games back of Cleveland. Veteran RHP Jason Hammel has been on a good run, posting a 2.51 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in his past five starts.

Key Injuries: RHP Nathan Karns (arm), LHP Danny Duffy (oblique), RF Paulo Orlando (shin).

DETROIT TIGERS

RECORD: 34-42 THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 15

RS: 362 RA: 382 DIFF: -20

OPS: .756 ERA: 4.83

The Tigers had lost eight straight before back-to-back wins. Their pitching desperation has led to Anibal Sanchez getting another shot in the rotation and he’s been good (2.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP) in two starts.

Key Injuries: DH Victor Martinez (heartbeat).

NEW YORK METS

RECORD: 34-42 THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 27

RS: 369 RA: 409 DIFF: -40

OPS: .774 ERA: 5.00

The story of the Mets’ season has been their shockingly disastrous pitching, and that has overshadowed RF Jay Bruce mashing 20 homers in 71 games.

Key Injuries: 3B David Wright (back), RHP Noah Syndergaard (oblique), RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot), RHP Matt Harvey (shoulder), 2B Neil Walker (hamstring), RHP Zack Wheeler (biceps).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

RECORD: 33-43 THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 22

RS: 346 RA: 350 DIFF: -4

OPS: .734 ERA: 4.25

Seven losses in the past nine games has knocked the White Sox down to the basement in the AL Central. New 2B Alen Hanson, acquired from Pittsburgh, has had a strong start, hitting .370 with a .970 OPS in 14 games.

Key Injuries: LHP Carlos Rodon (biceps), CF Leury Garcia (finger), 2B Tyler Saladino (back).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

RECORD: 29-51 THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 23

RS: 306 RA: 405 DIFF: -99

OPS: .675 ERA: 4.73

The Giants have won back-to-back games, but that comes on the heels of losing 12 of 13. It’s been a mess of a season.

Key Injuries: LF Jarrett Parker (collarbone), LHP Madison Bumgarner (shoulder), 3B Eduardo Nunez (hamstring).

CINCINNATI REDS

RECORD: 32-44 THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 18

RS: 373 RA: 419 DIFF: -46

OPS: .782 ERA: 5.28

It’s no surprise that pitching has been a problem in Cincinnati, but a 6.13 ERA in June has contributed to the team winning three of its past 17 games.

Key Injuries: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), SS Zack Cozart (quad), RHP Bronson Arroyo (shoulder).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

RECORD: 25-51 THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

RS: 293 RA: 389 DIFF : -96

OPS: .698 ERA: 4.86

Four win in 20 games is enough to send the season into the tank, but not quite enough to fall into the basement of the rankings.

Key Injuries: RHP Clay Buchholz (forearm), RHP Vincent Velasquez (elbow), RHP Jerad Eickhoff (back), 2B Cesar Hernandez (oblique).

SAN DIEGO PADRES

RECORD: 31-46 THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

RS: 274 RA: 391 DIFF: -117

OPS: .678 ERA: 4.68

The Padres are winning more than Philadelphia lately (who isn’t?), but a long injury list and the worst run differential keeps the Padres in 30th.

Key Injuries: LF Alex Dickerson (back), RHP Christian Friedrich (lat), RHP Jarred Cosart (elbow), LF Travis Jankowski (foot), RHP Trevor Cahill (shoulder), RHP Jered Weaver (hip), 2B Yangervis Solarte (oblique)



