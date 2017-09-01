DAVIE, Fla. — Punter Matt Darr's agent says the third-year veteran will be released by the Miami Dolphins, who will instead keep undrafted rookie Matt Haack.

Agent Brett Tessler disclosed the Dolphins' decision Friday on Twitter.

The Dolphins went with the cheaper punter even though Darr averaged 46 yards per punt in his first two NFL seasons. The left-footed Haack, who is from Arizona State, averaged 46.9 on 13 kicks during the exhibition season.

___

