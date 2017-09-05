DAVIE, Fla. — The NFL says the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami this week, but may be moved to a neutral site because of Hurricane Irma.

If the game is not relocated, it will be postponed until November, when the teams share the same bye week.

Kickoff had been scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT, but Irma is forecast to threaten South Florida this weekend. A decision on when and where to play is expected by Wednesday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL