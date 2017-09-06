DAVIE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami this week, instead it will played in Week 11 because of Hurricane Irma, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Both teams had their bye weeks scheduled for Week 11, but will now play 16 straight games.

Kickoff had been scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT, but Irma is forecast to threaten South Florida this weekend. The NFL decided Tuesday against switching the game to Thursday night in Miami.

"I want to play today if we could," Miami receiver Jarvis Landry said Tuesday. "Like 16 weeks straight?" Landry said. "It's a long season, let's be honest about it. We could use that bye."

Irma is forecast to be a major hurricane as it approaches Florida late this week.

"I've never been through anything like that," said Dolphins head coach Gase. "I don't know what to expect. I just want our guys to think, 'Hey, we know what we're doing.'"

Quarterback Jay Cutler, who joined the Dolphins a month ago, said this is also his first flirtation with a hurricane. He acknowledged the distraction for players as they worry about their families and preparations, but said a change in the kickoff won't faze them.

"We're open to anything," Cutler said. "This team is young and flexible, and they're ready to rock."

The game will take place on Nov. 19.