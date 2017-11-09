DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh sat out practice Thursday because of a knee injury but said he hopes to play Monday at Carolina.

Suh left Sunday's loss to Oakland due to the injury, and then returned and finished the game. He hasn't missed a start because of injury in his eight-year career.

Right tackle Ja'Wuan James' left hamstring injury could be a long-term issue, and he's undergoing further medical evaluation, coach Adam Gase said. James was also hurt Sunday.

James' absence could lead to some shuffling on the line. Guard Ted Larsen returned to practice last week after recovering from a torn biceps and is expected to move into the starting lineup.

