The Miami Dolphins have suspended linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely.

Timmons went AWOL a day before the Dolphins were scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. He did not play in the game.

The team initially called it a "personal matter" and no explanation was given for Timmons' abrupt absence.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Monday that he has two rules for his players: be on time and play hard.

When asked about his toleration of rule violations, he responded with "What do you think? I've got two rules. It's not hard."

Dolphins players seemed to take a softer tone.

“It was out of the blue. It’s just one of those things. You worry about him, but at the end of the day, you’ve got a job to do," Maxwell told the Palm Beach Post.

“I’m happy if he’s alive, basically. The worst was going through my mind. I think he’s ok. I don’t know what happened.”

Rapoport notes that the suspension will likely void $4.5 million in guaranteed salary.

It was reported Monday by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Timmons was "doing much better and wants to resume playing immediately."