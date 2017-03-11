Josh Donaldson is almost ready to make his spring training debut.

The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman told ESPN Saturday he expects to begin playing in games next week.

The 2015 American League MVP took part in a full pregame workout for the first time on Saturday and said his final hurdle is running at full speed.

"I'm probably at 40 percent or 50 percent running right now," Donaldson said. "And obviously, it's got to get to the point where I can run 100 percent. I feel like, hopefully, that should be sometime next week, the way that it's progressing now."

Donaldson, who was diagnosed with a right calf strain prior to the team’s first full-squad workout in spring training on Feb. 19, said last Saturday he would be playing if the Jays were currently in the regular season. He reiterated on Saturday the need for caution ahead of the regular season.

"If I was playing in a game, I could manage it in a game," Donaldson said. "But obviously, there's no need to manage it at this moment. Might as well let it heal up completely before I get out on the field. But I've been able to go through a lot of baseball activities, minus full-speed running."

He added his lateral movement is close to 100 per cent, but sprinting along the bases remains a concern.

The 31-year-old posted a .284 batting average last season with 37 home runs and 99 RBI.

The Blue Jays open their season on April 3 against the Baltimore Orioles.