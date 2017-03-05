Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson is progressing in his return from a calf injury suffered at the start of spring training and said Saturday if this were the regular season, he’d be back to playing already.

Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter at UFC 209, Donaldson said he’s nearing a return, but trusting the process laid out by the Jays’ medical staff.

“I’ve been around for a little while,” Donaldson said, “and I’ve dealt with things like this before and played with it. If this were the regular season, I’d be in there already.

“The fact of the matter is it’s spring training and I feel very confident in the plan that we have for me at this point, and I’m happy with the progress we’re making. I feel like very soon I’ll probably make my way out on to the field.”

The 2015 American League MVP said the next step in his rehab is running, while he’s already begun fielding balls and hitting at game speed.

“I’ve been taking ground balls,” Donaldson said, “throwing to bases, hitting at full speed, making sure I’m keeping my arm in shape, and the next step for me is just running. Four or five days ago, walking was kind of a chore.

“Now, I’m walking around very well and the next step is just testing it and making sure that it’s ready and there aren’t going to be any setbacks.”

Donaldson was diagnosed with a right calf strain prior to the team’s first full-squad workout in spring training on Feb. 19.

The 31-year-old posted a .284 batting average last season with 37 home runs and 99 RBI.