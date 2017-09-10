The Reporters: Are injuries the reason for the Jays' struggles

Josh Donaldson is not in the Toronto Blue Jays starting lineup for the third straight day. The third baseman took part in batting practice, but was still feeling sick prior to game time.

It's unclear whether he's avaliable off the bench or not.

Donaldson was originally in the lineup for Friday's contest with the Detroit Tigers but was scratched with an illness.

In 95 games this season, Donaldson has 25 home runs and 64 RBI.