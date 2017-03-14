Toronto Blue Jays pair Josh Donaldson and Devon Travis made their spring bows on Tuesday in Clearwater, Florida.

The duo took part in a minor-league scrimmage against the Philadelphia Phillies. Donaldson and Travis both took at-bats as designated hitters, but did not run.

Travis, 26, is recovering from a pair of knee injury setbacks. The West Palm Beach, Florida native incurred a bone bruise last October that limited him to just two combined games in the American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers and the American League Championship Series versus the Cleveland Indians. He exited from Game 1 of the ALCS in the fifth inning and did not return. He also had off-season surgery on the same knee to remove cartilage.

In Tuesday's action, Travis was 1-for-4 with a single and a strikeout.

The timetable for his return remains unclear.

“When you start thinking about it at all, there’s no way to make yourself feel better,” Travis said on Monday. “I want to help this team win. But I’ve got to be healthy to do that. [Opening Day] has always been my goal. It’s still my goal. But you can’t get caught up in that stuff.”

Donaldson, 31, is recovering from a calf strain incurred in the early days of spring training. The 2015 American League Most Valuable Player's status for Opening Day is also uncertain, but barring a setback, it's unlikely that Pensacola, Florida native will miss any regular-season time.

In Tuesday's game, Donaldson struck out twice, flied out to centre and reached base (figuratively) on an error to left in which a run scored on the play.