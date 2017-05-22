A pair of injured stars are a step closer to returning to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team announced that 2015 American League Most Valuable player Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki would be in the lineup on Monday night for the Dunedin Blue Jays of the Florida State League as part of their rehab assignments.

Donaldson, 31, has been out of action since April 13 when he aggravated a calf strain that felled the third baseman in spring training.

The team believed that Donaldson might have been ready to return for this past weekend's series with the Baltimore Orioles, but manager John Gibbons admitted last Wednesday that he "jumped the gun" on Donaldson's prognosis.

In nine games this season, Donaldson was hitting .310 with two home runs and four runs batted in with an OPS of 1.015.

Tulowitzki, 32, was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 22 with a right hamstring strain. The five-time All-Star was injured the previous day in a game against the Los Angeles Angeles when he advanced to third base on a wild pitch.

The team was hopeful that Tulowitzki would be back by the beginning of this week, but his rehab in Florida was slowed down by poor weather. In three contests in Florida, Tulowitzki is batting .375.

In 16 games with the Blue Jays, Tulowitzki was batting .263 with a home run, 10 RBI and an OPS of .681.

The Blue Jays travel to Milwaukee to play the Brewers on Tuesday.