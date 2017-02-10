BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund is facing a partial stadium closure and heavy fine because of trouble caused by some of the club's fans this season.

The German soccer federation (DFB) said on Friday it wants the south stand of the Westfalenstadion to remain empty for one Bundesliga game and Dortmund to be fined 100,000 euros ($106,000) for banners and insults against Leipzig last weekend as well as previous disturbances against Mainz, Hoffenheim, and the away game in Leipzig.

Dortmund already had a suspended sanction of a partial closure of the south stand following previous misdemeanours.

The DFB said it cannot impose sanctions for incidents outside stadiums — several Leipzig fans were injured in attacks involving stones and bottles last weekend — but it holds the club responsible for what happens inside.

"Slander and defamation of individuals and associations on banners and through abusive chants is not acceptable and must be strictly sanctioned," DFB control committee chairman Anton Nachreiner said.

The DFB has given Dortmund until Monday to respond to the proposed sanctions before they proceed to the federation's sports court.

Dortmund's top officials have already promised to crack down on fan violence and the club said it "deeply regrets" last weekend's violence that also left police officers and a police dog injured.

Police described "extreme aggression" among Dortmund fans "directed against any person who could be identified as a Leipzig fan, regardless of whether they were small children, women or families."

On Thursday, Dortmund and Leipzig issued a joint statement in which both promised to "prevent a repetition of last Saturday's events and to find all appropriate solutions."