BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund signed versatile midfielder Maximilian Philipp from Bundesliga rival Freiburg on Wednesday, one day after hiring a new coach.

The 23-year-old Philipp, a member of Germany's under-21 team for the upcoming European Championship, signed a five-year deal through June 2022, the club said.

"Dortmund is one of the biggest clubs in the world," Philipp said. "It's an honour for me to be able to play here."

The Berlin-born Philipp, who made his way from Hertha Berlin to Tennis Borussia Berlin, then Energie Cottbus and Freiburg, scored nine goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances last season.

Kicker magazine reported that Dortmund was paying about 20 million euros ($22.5 million) for the transfer, a record for Freiburg.

Dortmund, which presented Peter Bosz as coach on Tuesday, had already signed defender Omer Toprak from Bayer Leverkusen, midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Moenchengladbach and 18-year-old defender Dan-Axel Zagadou from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of next season.

Dortmund, which won the German Cup in previous coach Thomas Tuchel's last game in charge, finished third in the Bundesliga to qualify directly for the Champions League.

Also Wednesday, Augsburg signed Rani Khedira — the younger brother of Germany international Sami Khedira — on a free transfer from Leipzig. The club said the 23-year-old former Stuttgart midfielder signed a four-year deal.

Promoted Hannover signed right back Julian Korb from Borussia Moenchengladbach and gave him a three-year contract.