Heavyweights will clash in Edmonton has former UFC champion Junior dos Santos will meet Francis Ngannou at UFC 215 on September 9th at Rogers Place.

Dos Santos will be trying to bounce back from his title match loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 211 as he made a bid to reclaim the title he held five years ago.

The 33-year-old earned his way into that title shot with a victory over Ben Rothwell. He was originally supposed to meet Stefan Struve in Halifax but his opponent pulled out of the bout with a shoulder injury.

Ngannou meanwhile has been on a tear since making his UFC debut in December of 2015. He has won all five of his fights in the promotion including the last three all with first round stoppages. He defeated Andrei Arlovski via first round TKO in January of this year.

A light heavyweight bout between Ilir Latifi and Tyson Pedro has also been added to the card, that was recently renamed UFC 215 after the elimination of a planned August pay-per-view.