TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The team had an optional skate on Monday at the Air Canada Centre.

The Maple Leafs host the Kings on Monday night in a battle between the highest-scoring team in the NHL and the team that has allowed the fewest goals.

“Every single guy on our team takes a lot of pride in playing defence,” Kings defenceman Drew Doughty said. “We’re going to try and keep it a low-scoring game even though they’re going to want it to be a little bit bigger. I feel very confident that if we play well defensively we can win this game.”

Doughty believes Toronto has some work to do before it can be considered among the NHL’s elite clubs. “I honestly think they’re going to be a contender one of these days,” he told Pierre LeBrun in an interview posted to The Athletic. “I don’t think they are there yet. I think defensively they’re not good enough. But they’re a good team with a lot of firepower.”

My Q and A with Drew Doughty, including thoughts on his future (which he hopes is in LA) and his opinion of the Leafs... https://t.co/Jk5LExgstL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 23, 2017

After Monday’s morning skate, Doughty expanded on that thought.

“That’s not just on their defence. It’s on their top forwards playing good defence too,” Doughty said while noting he had only seen highlights of Leafs game so far this season. “That’s how you create a good defensive team. That’s what we did and why we’re still good at the D.”

Did it take the Kings some time to get that in place?

“It took a while,” Doughty said with a chuckle. “You know, it’s not easy to do … when you come in as a young guy it’s tough. It just seems like people are just flying around you ... Defence just comes down to being willing to compete on both ends and willing to sacrifice your body to block shots and get in lanes and just hating to get scored on. That’s how we developed it ... I just take so much pride in defence. I would rather not be scored on than go out and score a goal. That’s just the way I am.”

Leafs Ice Chips: Doughty on why Leafs aren't a contender yet Drew Doughty believes the Maple Leafs are close to being legitimate Stanley Cup contenders, but won't reach that status until they improve their team defence. And head coach Mike Babcock is urging his players to do just that ahead of Monday's showdown against the stingiest team in the NHL.

Mike Babcock believes the Kings, who are allowing just two goals per game, offer a perfect test for his young team after a humbling loss in Ottawa on Saturday.

“It should be a lot of fun to play against them tonight,” the Leafs coach said. “It's exactly what the doctor ordered for us, we need to play against these teams and we need it to learn how to play … I’m just reading the report from our analytics [staff] on this team and they don't turn the puck over. We can't turn the puck over or else it just gets lopsided in a hurry and you don't have a whole lot of fun when you play in your own zone.”

“We got to get better at breaking the puck out,” said Morgan Rielly, “not turning pucks over in the neutral zone and playing well against their forecheck so there are lots of things we can improve on.”

Los Angeles is the last team without a regulation loss this season, but they haven't faced a challenge like they will Monday night.

"They lead the league in pretty much every offensive category and that’s not just the foo-foo stuff on the surface," said Kings coach John Stevens. "If you look at the fundamental analytics, they’re number one in just about every category. They’ve got some high-end players that can beat you one-on-one, but structurally as a team they’re as good as any team in the league. Very opportunistic, very quick-strike, play a fast game. It’s an exciting challenge for our hockey team."

Leafs need to be careful with Kings' new approach to offence With the Kings sizzling 6-0-1 start to the season, Mark Masters, Ray Ferraro and Pierre LeBrun discuss what changed in the offseason to spark this start and also touch on Drew Doughty's comments about the Leafs' potential.

Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev had an especially rough night on Saturday posting -3 ratings. Zaitsev led the team with three giveaways.

“We still have some work to do,” Gardiner admitted. “One of us has been off on certain nights. We have to get our chemistry and both be sharp on the same exact night … we both weren’t great against Ottawa and we’ll both be better tonight.”

“That group and [the Nazem Kadri] group had a tough go,” Babcock said, “those things happen sometime. They'll be back here tonight.”

Doughty, an Ontario native, could become an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 season.

“Bottom line, I want to stay in L.A.,” Doughty said. “That’s my home, that’s my favourite team my entire life growing up. The organization is the best organization in hockey, in my opinion. We still have a great team, great core group and I don’t want to leave L.A.”

The Kings are off to their best start in franchise history, which has created a positive vibe in the dressing room.

“It’s unbelievable,” Doughty said. “We’re having so much fun. This is the most fun I’ve had playing hockey since we won the Stanley Cup.”

Doughty already has three goals and three assists this season and is enjoying the new system implemented by Stevens.

“This year the difference is our coaches are adamant with our forwards to use that fourth man, d-man, in attack and we want that fourth man up all the time,” Doughty explained. “These guys are aware of us being there every time and now they’re looking for us.”

And while Doughty is loving life in La La Land, he admits there’s one part of playing out on the West Coast that he doesn’t much care for: The fact the East Coast doesn’t see them all that much.

“We have so many guys on this team that get overlooked at certain situations and they’re all-star players,” Doughty said. “A guy like Anze Kopitar. A guy like Jonathan Quick. How Quickie hasn’t won a Vezina blows my mind. It’s the only thing that sucks about playing in L.A. is that we start at 10:30 pm for you guys and all the media that’s on the East Coast.”

Doughty reveals the one thing that "sucks" about playing in L.A. Drew Doughty, who could become an unrestricted free agent in the Summer of 2019, wants to finish his career with the Kings. He loves the city, the staff and his teammates. But the Norris Trophy winning defenceman revealed on Monday that's there is one aspect of playing on the West Coast that he doesn't care for.

Here’s the projected lineup for Monday’s game:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Moore-Marner

Extra: Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Polak

Extra: Carrick

Andersen starts

McElhinney

