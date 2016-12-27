Buffalo Bills defensive end Leger Douzable has spent three of his seven NFL seasons playing under Rex Ryan, and he was not happy to see his head coach fired on Tuesday.

Douzable took to Twitter shortly after the firing, saying the decision "makes no sense."

The 30-year-old, who owns 37 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season, blamed the team's "modern day owner and general manager" for thinking the team could do better than Ryan.

He blamed the Bills regularly changing head coaches on their current 17-year head coaching drought.

"I'm tired of people talking about the 17 year drought," Douzable tweeted. "REX was here for 2 of those years. Hard to build a winner if the coach changes every two years."

Douzable played under Ryan with the New York Jets for two seasons from 2013-2014.

Below is the full series of tweets.

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will coach the final game on the Bills' season on Sunday, against the Jets.