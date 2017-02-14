EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers just had to get back to basics and be patient to re-discover their scoring touch.

Leon Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom each had a goal and two assists as Edmonton overcame a slow start to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Matt Hendricks, Mark Letestu and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers (30-19-8), who won for just the second time in their last six outings. Coming into the game, the Oilers had only scored four goals in their previous five games.

"We have so many guys with so much offensive potential in this room," Klefbom said. "With that kind of skill, it was just a matter of time. It was nice to get five goals, especially at home."

Maroon said it is a matter of needing to get down and dirty.

"We scored two goals in the blue paint tonight," he said, referring to the goalie's crease. "We were getting away from that. Our big guys were getting away from that and not creating havoc in front of the net to get those second and third opportunities.

"All of our lines played tremendous and hopefully we can start trending in the right direction moving forward."

Josh Jooris and Martin Hanzal replied for the Coyotes (19-29-7), who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

"We took penalties and our puck play was just red-rotten," said Coyotes coach Dave Tippett. "They capitalized on their power play. We didn't capitalize on the 5-on-3 we had and we chased it the rest of the way."

Arizona backup goalie Louis Domingue faced 33 shots, but had little to say after the game.

"Honestly guys, I've got no answer for you," he said. "I play once a month. It wasn't good enough. So I have zero answers for the rest of your questions."

The Coyotes took the lead just past midway through the first period as an Oliver Ekman-Larsson point shot through a crowd hit teammate Jooris in front and trickled past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

Edmonton came storming back to start the second period, with goals just 31 seconds apart. The Oilers tied the game up on the power play three minutes into the middle frame as Milan Lucic sent a puck in front to Draisaitl and he showed persistence in batting his own rebound in on the backhand for his 21st goal of the season.

Before that goal had been announced, the Oilers got a workman-like goal from Hendricks, who battled to shove it under Domingue.

However, just 11 seconds after that, it was tied up again, as Hanzal beat Talbot on a long shot to the glove side for his fourth goal in his last three games.

Edmonton made it 3-2 on a two-man advantage midway through the second as Connor McDavid moved back into the NHL scoring lead, setting up a one-timer goal by Letestu.

The Oilers took a two-goal lead three minutes into the third as Anton Slepyshev sent defenceman Klefbom in all alone, and he beat Domingue.

Four minutes later, it was 5-2 as Maroon scored his career high 20th while being hauled down to the ice in front of the Arizona net. McDavid picked up another assist for his 19th multi-point game of the season.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday as the Coyotes wrap up a three-game trip in Los Angeles and the Oilers play their final home game in February against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Notes: It was the fifth and final meeting of the season between the two teams. Edmonton finished with a 3-1-1 record against Arizona this season.