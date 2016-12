Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jonathan Drouin didn't finish the team's 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals Friday.

Drouin got tied up with the Capitals TJ Oshie in the second period and went down awkwardly. Drouin left the game after the fall before returning for a few shifts but then left again and didn't return.

Drouin has 10 goals and 20 points in 27 games for the Lightning this season.