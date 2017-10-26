Pierre-Luc Dubois has made the Columbus Blue Jackets and will stick around for game No. 10 of the team's season on Friday night.

Dubois, selected third overall in the 2016 draft (after Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine), owns one goal and a minus-3 rating in nine games this season.

According to Aaron Portzline of the Athletic, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen told Dubois he'd be staying with the team on Tuesday. Portzline notes Savard has been staying with teammate David Savard, but Kekalainen informed he is now free to find his own place in Columbus.

#CBJ GM Jarmo Kekalainen pulled aside Pierre-Luc Dubois on Tuesday to deliver the magic words to a rookie: “You should get a place." — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) October 26, 2017

Upon playing his 10th game of the season against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Dubois will activate the first year of his entry-level contract.

Dubois is averaging 12:27 per game of ice time this season while playing mostly in the team's bottom-six.