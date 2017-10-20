Golden State Warriors forwards Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala will be available to play on Friday when the Warriors visit the New Orleans Pelicans, but forward Omri Casspi will not play, the team announced.

Green strained his left knee in the team's first game of the season on Tuesday versus the Houston Rockets and did not return, while Iguodala did not play at all because of a strain to his back. Casspi played just four minutes in the game due to a sprain to his left ankle.

Green nearly notched a triple-double before exiting the game on Tuesday, finishing his night with nine points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. Golden State ultimately wound up dropping the contest, though.

Green, 27, is in his sixth season with the Warriors after being drafted by the club in the second round of the 2012 draft. He's a two-time All-Star and took home Defensive Player of the Year honours last season.

The 33-year-old Iguodala is in his fourth campaign with the Warriors. He signed a three-year deal last off-season to return to the club.

Casspi, 29, is in his ninth professional season. The native of Israel has played for five other clubs in his career.