Peter Forsberg said over the weekend the Colorado Avalanche should sit disgruntled forward Matt Duchene and trade him after months of speculation.

The former Colorado Avalanche star and teammate of now-general manager Joe Sakic told a Swedish broadcast he believes Duchene is taking energy from the Avalanche since he lacks commitment to the team.

“Doubtful that he should be allowed to play (with Colorado),” Forsberg said, translated by Expressen reporter Robin Lindgren and reported by the Denver Post. “Put him in the stands. If I were playing with a player that I know doesn’t even want to be in the team, it’s not like he is going to throw himself on the ice and block shots with his head. It is mostly difficult to have a player like that in the team, although he is skillful and is doing his best. I would rather play with someone that wants to be there. I would put him on the bench and trade him.”

Duchene's status for training camp appeared to in question as he skipped the captain's workouts, but he ultimately showed up on-time, and said he was there to honour his contract.

In three games this season, the 26-year-old owns a goal and two assists. He had one assist in the team's win over the Boston Bruins on Monday, posting 12:09 of time on ice.

"I saw it,” Duchene told the Denver Post Monday of the story about Forsberg’s comments. “I don’t think it was meant to be anything personal. He and I have a great relationship. So I’m not taking it personally. I think he’s just commenting on the situation. A lot can get lost in translation.”

The Avalanche are 2-1 to start the season after finishing last in the league with 22 wins in 2016-17.

“He was a guy I idolized growing up," Duchene added. "I still have the same admiration and respect for him as a player and a guy — he was a guy I looked up to a lot as a kid.”

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said he's been happy with Duchene's play this season and is not sure Forsberg is in a proper position to comment on his impact on the team.

“I think Matt’s a top player for us right now, arguably our best forward last game, so I like the way we’re handling the situation," Bednar said after Monday's win. "I like the way he’s handling it. He’s here to play and his line has been real good."

When asked what he thought of Forsberg claiming Duchene was taking energy from the team, Bednar responded; “it’s hard for someone to say that that’s outside of our room, you know?”

Duchene has been on the trade block since last February and remains at No. 1 on the TSN Hockey Trade Bait Board. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported last month when Duchene arrived at training camp both sides still believe a trade in is the best interest of both parties.

“There were rumors last year - there always are around a last-place club - but some of the rumors have been going on for quite some time,” Bednar said. “So our focus is playing hockey (now) and I think that’s what Matt’s done a real good job of, coming in here and focusing on playing the game, being productive and being a good pro. I don’t have any problems with the way we’ve handled it this (season).”