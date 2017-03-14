Colorado forward Matt Duchene was held without a point for the 11th straight game on Monday night as the Avalanche were shut out by the Arizona Coyotes.

The 26-year-old, who was the subject of trade rumours throughout the month of February, owns 16 goals on the season, but just one in his past 25 games and three since since the start of the New Year.

“I’m just coming to be the best I can be each night and work hard,” Duchene told the Denver Post prior to the loss to Arizona. “And obviously, things aren’t going well for, really, anybody right now in terms of production. And I’m probably the highlight of that. (But) it’s not for lack of effort.”

Duchene has registered 18 shots over the past 11 games, and is minus-12 over that span. The Avalanche have lost eight games of their past 11 games over that same stretch, but haven't won a game in which Duchene has scored since Dec. 8.

The third overall pick of the 2009 draft said Monday slumps can be just a part of the game.

“This is probably the worst (slump) I’ve ever been through,” Duchene said. “It’s been pretty crazy just in terms of how bad it’s gone. Sometimes you can’t really read too much into it and just realize it’s part of the game."

However, he also hinted Monday more ice time could help. He was dropped to the third line in the team's Saturday loss to the Ottawa Senators.

“Usually, the more I play, the better I feel and the more into the game I get,” he said. “But at the end of the day, you’ve got to do the best with what you have.”

Duchene logged 20 minutes of ice time against the Coyotes, his highest mark since the first game of his point-less drought on Feb. 21.

The Avalanche (19-46-3) sit 17 points back of the Coyotes, last in the NHL. The team also sits last in the league in goals for, with 131.