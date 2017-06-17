Ducks' Kesler out three months after surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim Ducks centre Ryan Kesler has undergone hip surgery that will keep the Selke Trophy finalist away from full hockey activity for 12 weeks.

The 32-year-old Kesler had surgery last week, the Ducks announced Saturday.

Kesler had bone fragments removed during a general cleaning of his hip. The Ducks will begin training camp in approximately three months.

Kesler had 22 goals and 36 assists during the regular season, but he managed just one goal in 17 playoff games while Anaheim advanced to the Western Conference finals.

The 13-year NHL veteran is a finalist for the trophy awarded to the NHL's top defensive forward next week. Kesler won the award in 2011.

The Ducks also signed forward Nic Kerdiles to a one-year, $650,000 contract extension.