The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed pending unrestricted free-agent centre Sam Carrick to a two-year, two-way contract.

The two-way deal is worth a total of $1.3 million, according to CapFriendly.

#Ducks have resigned pending Group 6 UFA Sam Carrick to a 2 year / 2-way contract extension.



2017-18: $650K/$200K

2018-19: $650K/$225K — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 6, 2017

Carrick, 25, was acquired by the Ducks, alongside winger Spencer Abbott, from the Chicago Blackhawks for a 2019 7th-round pick and winger Kenton Helgesen at the Trade Deadline.

The former fifth round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs scored 14 goals and added 25 assists over 72 games in the AHL this season.

Carrick has played in 19 career NHL games, all with Leafs, posting a single goal and assist.