NASHVILLE — Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie was ejected from Monday night's Game 6 Western Conference Final game against the Nashville Predators at 11:38 of the opening period after delivering a hard check to Nashville forward Viktor Arvidsson.

With Nashville leading 2-0 at the time, Arvidsson was facing the boards at the red line when Ritchie hit him from behind, forcing Arvidsson's head into the glass and causing a cut on the Swede's forehead. Ritchie was assessed a major penalty for boarding. Since Arvidsson was cut on the play, Ritchie also received a game misconduct per Rule 41.5.

Nashville failed to generate a shot on goal during the five-minute power play.

Ritchie, Anaheim's left wing on its top line, has four goals this post-season, three in the series against Nashville.

