ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks have acquired right wing Max Gortz from Nashville in a trade for left wing Andrew O'Brien.

The clubs announced the minor-league swap Thursday night.

Gortz has only four points in 30 games for the Predators' AHL affiliate in Milwaukee, but the 23-year-old Swede put up 47 points for the Admirals last season.

O'Brien is a former fourth-round draft pick by the Ducks. He has two assists in 10 games for their AHL affiliate in San Diego this season, his fourth in the AHL.